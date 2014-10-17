UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
PORT LOUIS Oct 17 The weighted average yield on Mauritius' 364-day Treasury bills fell to 1.96 percent at auction from 2.14 percent at the previous sale on Sept. 12, the central bank said on Friday.
The Bank of Mauritius put on sale 1.2 billion rupees (38.46 million US dollar) worth of debt instruments but accepted bids for 1.265 billion rupees.
Bids totalled 3.001 billion rupees, at rates ranging from 3.50 percent to 1.82 percent. (1 US dollar = 31.2000 Mauritius rupee) (Reporting by by Jean Paul Arouff; Editing by Drazen Jorgic)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources