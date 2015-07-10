PORT LOUIS, July 10 The weighted average yield on Mauritius' 364-day Treasury bill rose to 2.44 percent at auction on Friday from 2.21 percent at the previous sale on June 19, the central bank said.

The central bank sold all 700 million rupees ($20 million) worth of debt it had offered. It received bids worth 2.55 billion rupees, at rates ranging from 2.15 percent to 3.20 percent. (Reporting by Jean Paul Arouff; Editing by Louise Ireland)