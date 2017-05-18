PORT LOUIS May 18 Mauritius' unemployment rate fell to 7.3 percent in 2016 from 7.9 percent in the previous year, the country's statistics office said on Thursday.

Statistics Mauritius said in a statement this was the lowest level since 2008 when unemployment rate was at 7.2 percent.

“The population of working age ... numbered 975,500, of whom 581,000 consisted of the labour force (or were economically active) resulting in an activity rate of 59.6 percent. The number employed totalled 538,600 whilst the number unemployed stood at 42,400,” the agency said in a statement.

Mauritius counts people 16 years and older as part of its workforce.

Mauritius' economy is likely to grow by 3.8 percent this year after growing 3.5 percent in 2016, Statistics Mauritius said in March. (Reporting by Jean Paul Arouff; Editing by George Obulutsa)