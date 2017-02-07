Feb 7 Private equity investment firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice Inc said it would sell rigid packaging products supplier Mauser Group N.V. to privately held Stone Canyon Industries for $2.3 billion in cash.

The investment firm acquired Mauser in 2014 in a deal valued at 1.2 billion euros. ($1 = 0.9367 euros) (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)