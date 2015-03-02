March 2 Canadian telecom services provider Mitel
Networks Corp said it would buy mobile
networking software maker Mavenir Systems Inc for $560
million in cash and stock.
Mitel earlier tried to buy ShoreTel Inc but the
smaller U.S. company rejected its raised bid of $574 million in
November.
Buying Mavenir will help Mitel tap the Voice over Long-Term
Evolution (VoLTE) market, which repackages voice calls as data
and transmits them over carriers' high-speed data networks.
Mitel said it expects to benefit from the growing demand of
4G LTE and expand its total addressable market by about $14
billion by 2018.
Mavenir's stockholders will receive $11.08 and 0.675 Mitel
share for every share they hold. The offer is valued at $17.94,
based on Mitel's Friday close.
BofA Merrill Lynch is Mitel's financial adviser, while Paul,
Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP and Osler, Hoskin &
Harcourt LLP are its legal counsel.
White & Case LLP are legal counsel to BofA Merrill Lynch and
Credit Suisse, the lead arrangers of financing.
Morgan Stanley is acting as financial advisor to Mavenir and
Andrews Kurth LLP and Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP are its legal
counsel.
