March 24 Mavis Discount Tire Inc, a large tire retailer in the New York City area, will pay $2.1 million to settle a U.S. regulator's lawsuit claiming it discriminated against women be refusing to hire them for a wide variety of jobs in its stores.

According to a consent decree dated Thursday with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, Mavis agreed to set hiring goals for women, improve recruiting practices, and adopt anti-discrimination policies.

The $2.1 million payment will be split among 46 women affected by past discrimination at Mavis and Cole Muffler stores, the EEOC said.

In a lawsuit begun in January 2012, the EEOC accused Mavis of violating Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 through its near complete failure to employ women in "field positions" at some 140 stores in New York, Connecticut, Massachusetts and Pennsylvania.

The EEOC alleged that Mavis hired no women to fill any of the nearly 1,300 manager, assistant manager, mechanic and tire installer jobs it had filled between 2008 and 2010.

It also said that of the 800 field employees at the time of the lawsuit, just one, hired in 1990, was female.

The consent decree was approved on Thursday by U.S. District Judge Katherine Failla in Manhattan, and runs for 3-1/2 years.

Paige Koudijs, co-owner of Mavis Tire Supply LLC, in a statement said the Millwood, New York-based company has "taken many steps in furtherance of our commitment to be an equal opportunity employer," and is pleased to settle. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Chris Reese)