Feb 29 Max Brenner International, the chocolate cafe chain that started in Israel 20 years ago and expanded to more than 50 locations worldwide, is exploring a sale, according to people familiar with the matter.

Israeli food and beverage company Strauss Group, the owner of New York-based Max Brenner, has hired investment bank Piper Jaffray Companies to run a sale process that could value the chain at at least $30 million, the people said on Monday.

Max Brenner is outside of Strauss' core investment realm, which includes food and beverage products such as Elite candies and Sabra hummus.

The sources cautioned that no deal is certain and asked not to be identified because the deliberations are confidential. Max Brenner and Strauss Group did not respond to requests for comment. Piper Jaffray also declined to comment.

Max Brenner has been transformed from a handmade chocolate shop run by the founders behind its composite name, Max Fitchman and Oded Brenner, into a global brand popular with diet-shirking patrons.

Fitchman and Brenner founded Max Brenner in 1996. It was purchased by Strauss Group in 2001.

Max Brenner's table-side delicacies include chocolate pizza, sugar waffles and a chocolate fondue tower. Its chocolate shops also sell indulgences such as chocolate bricks and colorful bonbons. (Reporting by Lauren Hirsch; Editing by Dan Grebler)