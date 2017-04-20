BRIEF-Jiayuan International Group updates on contracted sales for Month of May
* For period from 1 May 2017 to 31 May 2017 contracted sales of group was approximately RMB699.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MUMBAI, April 20 Goldman Sachs will sell shares worth up to $123 million in India's Max Financial Services Ltd on Friday, according to a deal term sheet seen by Reuters.
Goldman will sell up to 3.74 percent stake in Max Financial in a block trade, the term sheet revealed.
The share sale's floor price has been set at 607 rupees apiece. Max Financial shares closed at 650.95 rupees on Thursday on the National Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Savio Shetty and S. Anuradha of IFR; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
June 15 Bank of America Corp has begun laying off employees in its operations and technology division, part of the second-largest U.S. bank's plan to cut costs.
BEIJING/HONG KONG, June 13 China will sell its first U.S. dollar denominated sovereign bonds since 2004 in coming months along with yuan bonds, in its first overseas issuance of national debt since Moody's downgraded its sovereign credit rating in May.