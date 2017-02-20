MUMBAI Feb 20 A unit of Goldman Sachs has
launched a block deal to sell up to $82.1 million worth of
shares in Max Financial Services Ltd with an upsize
option of $41.1 million, a deal term sheet showed on Monday.
The unit, GS Mace Holdings Ltd, is selling up to 10 million
shares in Max Financial at a floor price of 550 rupees ($8.22)
per share, according to the term sheet seen by Reuters.
The deal can be upsized by up to $41.1 million through the
sale of an additional up to 5 million shares, the term sheet
showed.
The floor price of the offering is at a 7.52 percent
discount to Max Financial's Monday closing share price of 594.75
on the National Stock Exchange.
($1 = 66.9200 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Manoj Rawal and S. Anuradha of IFR; editing by
Susan Thomas)