MUMBAI Jan 5 British health insurance provider
Bupa plans to raise its stake to 49 percent in an Indian joint
venture with Max India Ltd, the companies said, in the
first instance of a foreign company raising its holding in an
Indian insurance venture after a rule change.
The Indian government last month passed an executive order
to raise the foreign holding cap in insurance joint ventures to
49 percent from 26 percent.
While the executive order has to be approved by parliament,
companies have said they would start talks with their foreign
partners on stake increases.
Bupa owns 26 percent of Max Bupa Health Insurance, which is
74-percent owned by Max India Ltd.
Bupa plans to increase its stake in Max Bupa to 49 percent
after the executive order is approved by parliament and will
seek required regulatory approval for that, the companies said
in a joint statement.
No financial terms were disclosed.
