* Companies enter into exclusive merger talks for 60 days
* HDFC Life puts IPO plan on hold, deal to give automatic
listing
(Recasts with executive comments, details)
By Devidutta Tripathy
MUMBAI, June 17 India's HDFC Standard Life
Insurance Co Ltd has begun talks to acquire smaller rival Max
Life Insurance Co Ltd in an all-stock deal to create the
nation's top private-sector life insurer, kicking off
consolidation in the $50 billion sector.
The companies approved entering into a "confidentiality,
exclusivity and standstill agreement" to evaluate a potential
combination through a merger of Max Life and its parent Max
Financial Services into HDFC Life by way of a scheme
of arrangement, according to a joint statement on Friday.
The talks could continue for about 60 days, HDFC Life
Chairman Deepak Parekh told a news conference, adding the merger
process could take a year to complete.
As part of the deal, Max Life will be merged into parent Max
Financial Services, which in turn will merge with HDFC Life,
making it a publicly traded company.
Britain's Standard Life Plc owns a stake in HDFC
Life, whose biggest shareholder is Indian mortgage lender
Housing Development Finance Corp.
Japan's Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Co. Ltd is Max Financial
Services Ltd's joint-venture partner in Max Life, in which
India's third-biggest private sector lender Axis Bank
also owns a small stake.
HDFC Life, which was planning an initial public offering of
shares and had appointed merchant bankers, is keeping the IPO
plan on hold, as the deal, if successful, will give it an
automatic listing, executives said.
Insurers see plenty of room for growth in the world's
second-most populous nation of 1.3 billion, where relatively
fewer people hold insurance policies.
However, strong competition and high capital requirements
have seen the top players gaining market share and the smaller
companies struggling.
In a market dominated by state-run Life Insurance Corp, the
top four of the 23 private sector insurers account for 65
percent of the private sector insurance market, Parekh said.
HDFC Life is currently the third-biggest private sector life
insurer in India, while Max Life is fourth-biggest. The combined
entity will have 1 trillion Indian rupees ($15 billion) of
assets under management.
HDFC Life will benefit from Max Life's wider distribution
network, Parekh said, adding they saw a lot of synergies between
the companies.
Earlier this month, HDFC Ergo - a general insurance joint
venture between HDFC and Munich Re - agreed to buy smaller rival
L&T General Insurance for 5.51 billion rupees.
($1 = 67.0533 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy and Promit Mukherjee; editing
by Adrian Croft)