March 20 Max Petroleum Plc's bank
accounts in Kazakhstan will be suspended due to non-payment of
taxes and its export sales had been halted as the debt-laden oil
and gas company continues its attempts to secure funds.
The company, which has most of its assets in Kazakhstan,
said on Friday it needs at least $6.5 million to tide it over
until it completed talks to restructure debt and secure equity
financing.
Max Petroleum, whose shares were suspended from trading by
the London Stock Exchange on March 2, said talks with Sberbank
and AGR Energy Ltd could still result in a sufficient
refinancing.
The company had warned in February that the slump in crude
oil prices would make it insolvent unless it restructured its
debt and secured funds.
Max Petroleum's directors on Friday reiterated they have not
yet put the company into administration as there remained a
"reasonable prospect" it could get sufficient refinancing "in
the very near future".
The company also said export sales had been halted due to
uncertainty about its ability to pay for transport and delivery
costs.
