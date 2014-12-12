Dec 12 Technology company Max Sound Corp
said it filed a lawsuit against Google Inc
and YouTube in Germany earlier this month, alleging infringement
of a video-streaming patent.
Max Sound claimed that all the products that use the H.264
video-encoding format for video compression infringed its
asserted patent.
Max Sound's allegations include current versions of Google
operating system, Android, installed on mobile phones and
tablets. The complaint also addresses Google's latest products
in the market such as Nexus5, Nexus 6, Nexus9 chromebook and
chromecast.
The company also alleged violation of patent in the video
service from YouTube, in which a newer format VP8 is used along
with H.264.
The lawsuit was filed with the District Court of Mannheim,
Germany against Google Commerce Ltd, Dublin, Ireland, Google
Germany GmBH, Germany, and YouTube, Google's subsidiary, the
company said.
Max Sound holds a worldwide license of the EU 2 026 277
patent for efficient transfer of digital content, which was
founded by VSL communications.
Max Sound, inventor of Max-D HD Audio, which improves audio
quality without increasing file size, said the court ruling is
expected in less than 12 months.
Arnold Ruess, Dusseldorf and Witt-Mann Hernandez in Germany
advised Max Sound Corp.
Google was not immediately available for comment outside of
regular U.S. business hours.
(Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar
Warrier)