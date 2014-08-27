Aug 27 MAX21 Management und Beteiligungen AG : * Says two capital increases were registered on August 26 in commercial

register * Says share capital was thus increased by total of 3,867,620.00 euros to a

total of 8,832,824.00 euros * Says after completion of capital increase now has more than 75% of shares in

pawisda systems GmbH * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage