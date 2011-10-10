BRIEF-Ottawa Savings Bancorp reports FY 2016 EPS of $0.42
* Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. Announces 2016 results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRUSSELS Oct 10 The European Commission said on Monday it had given temporary approval to state aid for Danish Max Bank , which has been transferred into state hands.
The Commission said in a statement that the measures accompanying the sale of Max Bank "are necessary to preserve the stability of the Danish financial system".
The Commission said it would have to receive within six months a restructuring plan to show the bank is viable and that state support was kept to a minimum.
JAKARTA, Feb 7 Indonesia will hold a court hearing on Tuesday into a billion-dollar dispute between Goldman Sachs and a local tycoon, who says the Wall Street giant's unit unlawfully sold shares he owned, in the latest test for the country's legal system.
