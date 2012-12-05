MEXICO CITY Dec 4 A Mexican private fund has
offered to buy Maxcom Telecomunicaciones for around 700 million
pesos ($54 million), or 2.9 pesos per share, the telecom firm
said in a statement to the stock exchange on Tuesday.
The offer by Ventura CapitialPrivado SA de CV also includes
increasing Maxcom's capital by at least $22 million. The
transaction is pending authorization by Mexico's banking and
securities commission.
Maxcom, which had struggled for years to boost
profits in a market led by America Movil, ended
September with 272,442 clients, mostly in the residential
market.
The company, which launched operations in 1999, offers
voice, Internet and cable services.
Maxcom shares ended down 0.28 percent at 3.62 pesos on
Tuesday, before the Ventura announcement was made.