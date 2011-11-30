* Maxim says too soon to call bottom of correction

* Smartphones still strong

SUNNYVALE, California Nov 30 Short lead times from manufacturing customers are making it tough to predict end demand for microchips and hard to say whether an inventory correction is bottoming out, the chief executive of Maxim Integrated Products (MXIM.O) said.

Struggling economies in the United States and Europe have hit demand for electronics and pushed many manufacturers in recent months to lighten their inventories of chips and other components.

Investors are looking for signs of whether the inventory adjustment is ending or could drag on due to economic uncertainty.

"I know some companies have called the bottom as the December quarter for this inventory correction. I wouldn't have said that with that much confidence. We really don't know," Maxim Chief Executive Tunc Doluca told Reuters on Wednesday.

Soaring sales of mobile devices like smartphones and tablets appear to be immune from the slowdown, he said.

"With our customers we don't see an inventory build of phones with our components," Doluca said.

Earlier this month, British chip designer ARM Holdings, whose technology is widely licensed by smartphone makers, said it was optimistic that reductions in inventory by device makers would be short lived. [ID:nL5E7MH2EQ] (Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by Gary Hill)