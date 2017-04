Oct 14 Chipmaker Analog Devices Inc has approached Maxim Integrated Products Inc on a possible combination, Bloomberg reported, citing sources. (bloom.bg/1VSEGff)

Analog Devices' shares rose 11.8 percent to $62.45 in late afternoon trading on Wednesday, while Maxim shares were up 9.8 percent.

Analog Devices and Maxim were not immediately available for comment. (Reporting By Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)