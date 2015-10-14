(Adds details; updates shares)
Oct 14 Analog chipmaker Analog Devices Inc
has approached smaller rival Maxim Integrated Products
Inc on a possible combination, Bloomberg reported,
citing sources.
Maxim was working with a bank on a strategic review when it
was approached by Analog Devices, Bloomberg reported on
Wednesday, citing one of the people. (bloom.bg/1VSEGff)
Maxim had a market value of about $17.58 billion while Maxim
had a market value of $9.88 billion as of Tuesday close.
Maxim's shares closed up 10.4 percent at $38.33. Analog's
stock closed up 8.8 percent at $60.99 on Wednesday.
A likely deal would be the latest in the global
semiconductor industry this year as companies look to cut costs
and expand their offerings.
Intel Corp agreed in June to buy Altera Corp
for $16.7 billion, while Avago Technologies Ltd
said in May that it would buy Broadcom Corp
for $37 billion.
Analog Devices and Maxim were not immediately available for
comment.
