PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - March 23
March 23 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Oct 28 Chipmaker Texas Instruments Inc is in talks to buy rival Maxim Integrated Products Inc, Bloomberg reported.
Maxim, which also received interest from Analog Devices Inc , may not be willing to sell unless it gets a very high premium, Bloomberg reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter. (bloom.bg/1iitkP8)
Shares of Maxim, which had a market value of $10.9 billion as of Tuesday, were up 5.3 percent at $40.50 in afternoon trading.
Texas Instruments and Maxim could not immediately be reached for comment. (Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
March 23 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Godaddy acquires Sucuri to advance digital security for customers