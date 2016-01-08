EU mergers and takeovers (April 7)
BRUSSELS, April 7 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
Jan 8 Chipmakers Texas Instruments Inc and Analog Devices Inc have decided not to pursue an acquisition of Maxim Integrated Products Inc at this time, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
Both potential buyers could not reach an agreement on price with Maxim, Bloomberg reported on Friday. (bloom.bg/1PjlGO0)
Maxim, Texas Instruments and Analog Devices were not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
BRUSSELS/LONDON, April 7 The European Commission cleared Rupert Murdoch to take over pay-TV group Sky on Friday, leaving a British investigation into the impact on the country's media landscape as the only remaining hurdle for the $14.5 billion deal.