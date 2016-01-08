Jan 8 Chipmakers Texas Instruments Inc and Analog Devices Inc have decided not to pursue an acquisition of Maxim Integrated Products Inc at this time, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Both potential buyers could not reach an agreement on price with Maxim, Bloomberg reported on Friday. (bloom.bg/1PjlGO0)

