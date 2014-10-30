BRIEF-Cesca Therapeutics announces closing of $5 mln revolving line of credit
* Cesca Therapeutics announces closing of $5 million revolving line of credit
LONDON Oct 30 The British government has awarded a contract to assess whether welfare claimants are fit to work to U.S. company Maximus Inc, taking over from under-fire French firm Atos.
Maximus beat British outsourcer Interserve to land the three-year contract, worth around 500 million pounds ($800 million), as reported by Reuters on Tuesday.
Work and Pensions Minster Iain Duncan Smith said Maximus would bring both clinical expertise and a fresh approach that, over time, would significantly reduce waiting times and provide a better experience for claimants.
* Dish Network Corp - interest on notes will be paid on March 15 and September 15 of each year, commencing on September 15, 2017
* Delta Air Lines - offering $1 billion aggregate principal amount of 2.875% notes due 2020 and $1 billion aggregate principal amount of 3.625% notes due 2022