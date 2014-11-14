UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 14 Maxipizza SA :
* Q3 revenue 1.1 million zlotys versus 920,772 zlotys year ago
* Q3 operating profit 15,532 zlotys versus a loss of 20,241 zlotys year ago
* Q3 net profit 16,099 zlotys versus loss of 22,378 zlotys year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources