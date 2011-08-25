KUALA LUMPUR Aug 25 Malaysian mobile phone network operator Maxis Bhd said in an exchange filing on Thursday:

* Q2 net profit 551 million ringgit ($185.1 million) vs 583.8 million ringgit estimate by 2 analysts.

* EBITDA margin rose to 51 percent; average revenue per user rose 3 ringgit to 108 ringgit due to higher data usage.

* Says future growth to be driven by internet and broadband services, particularly from smartphones.

* Four of 25 analysts tracked by Thomson I/B/E/S have "Strong Buy" or "Buy" call; 17 "Holds".

* Shares up 0.2 percent to 5.41 ringgit per share on Thursday morning ahead of earnings.

($1 = 2.976 Malaysian Ringgit) (Reporting by Min Hun Fong; Editing by Purwa Naveen Raman)