U.S. COURT SAYS GOVERNMENT HAS NOT EXPLAINED HOW EXECUTIVE ORDER COULD BE ADMINISTERED ONLY IN PARTS
KUALA LUMPUR Aug 25 Malaysian mobile phone network operator Maxis Bhd said in an exchange filing on Thursday:
* Q2 net profit 551 million ringgit ($185.1 million) vs 583.8 million ringgit estimate by 2 analysts.
* EBITDA margin rose to 51 percent; average revenue per user rose 3 ringgit to 108 ringgit due to higher data usage.
* Says future growth to be driven by internet and broadband services, particularly from smartphones.
* Four of 25 analysts tracked by Thomson I/B/E/S have "Strong Buy" or "Buy" call; 17 "Holds".
* Shares up 0.2 percent to 5.41 ringgit per share on Thursday morning ahead of earnings.
($1 = 2.976 Malaysian Ringgit) (Reporting by Min Hun Fong; Editing by Purwa Naveen Raman)
Feb 9 Nvidia Corp's quarterly revenue surged more than 50 percent for the second straight quarter and beat expectations, helped by rising demand for its graphics chips and strength in rapidly growing areas such as self-driving systems and artificial intelligence.
Feb 9 U.S. index provider MSCI announced on Thursday that it will add three securities and remove just one from its All-World Index.