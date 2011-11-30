KUALA LUMPUR Nov 30 Malaysia's Maxis Bhd said in a stock exchange filing on Wednesday:

* Q3 net profit down 10.6 percent to 537 million ringgit ($168.84 million) from 601 million ringgit a year ago.

* Competitive operating environment will create sustained pressure on revenue growth and profitability; growth to be driven by data and internet services.

* Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation up 1.5 percent to 1.12 billion ringgit.

* Average revenue per user (ARPU) rose to 110 ringgit in Q3 from 108 ringgit in Q2. ($1 = 3.1805 Malaysian ringgit) (Reporting by Min Hun Fong; Editing by Razak Ahmad)