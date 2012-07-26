PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb 15
Feb 15 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
KUALA LUMPUR, July 26 Malaysian tycoon Ananda Krishnan is selling up to 375 million shares worth around 2.35 billion ringgit ($740.5 million) in the country's largest mobile phone operator Maxis Bhd, according to a source familiar with the deal.
The shares are being priced at a range between 6.21 and 6.34 ringgit per share, the source said, representing a 3 to 5 percent discount to the closing price of 6.54 ringgit on Thursday.
Officials at Maxis were not immediately available for comment.
Ananda, Malaysia's second-richest man, has been selling some of his assets. The deal follows a $2.8 billion sale of his power assets, a proposal to hive off a stake in his satellite operator MEASAT Global in March and the sale of a minor stake in offshore oilfield services firm Bumi Armada Bhd in April.
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
Newsmaker on Ananda Krishnan: ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
Ananda also plans to re-list its pay-TV firm Astro All Asia Networks by end-September in a deal that could fetch around $1.5 billion.
Malaysia recently sealed its status as Asia's top initial public offering destination this year following the listing of state-backed hospital operator IHH Healthcare Bhd on Wednesday, the third biggest flotation so far in 2012 after Facebook Inc and Felda Global Ventures Holdings Bhd .
CIMB and Credit Suisse are the joint bookrunner on the Maxis share sale, the source added. ($1 = 3.1735 Malaysian ringgits) (Reporting By Yantoultra Ngui; Editing By Stuart Grudgings)
Feb 15 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
NEW YORK, Feb 14 Billionaire activist investor Carl Icahn increased his holdings in Herbalife Ltd and Hertz Global Holdings Inc in the fourth quarter, and exited Voltari Corp.
Feb 15 The world's largest physically-backed gold fund said on Wednesday it has been certified as sharia compliant, the latest effort aimed at spurring demand for bullion from investors across majority-Muslim countries.