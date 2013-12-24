Dec 24 BGSM Management Sdn Bhd, a unit of Malaysia's mobile phone operator Maxis Bhd, plans to raise up to 10 billion ringgit ($3.04 billion) over the next two years via Islamic bonds or sukuk to refinance existing debt and for working capital.

Sukuk under the new programme will range from one to 30 years, the company said. CIMB Investment Bank Bhd is advising BGSM on the deal. ($1 = 3.2913 Malaysian ringgit) (Reporting By Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah. Editing by Jane Merriman)