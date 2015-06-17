KUALA LUMPUR, June 17 Malaysia's mobile phone operator Maxis Bhd will raise up to 5 billion ringgit ($1.33 billion) through Islamic bonds to refinance debt and fund capital requirements, it said in an announcement on Wednesday.

The 30-year sukuk murabaha programme is not rated and was arranged by CIMB Investment Bank Bhd.

For the full announcement: (bit.ly/1KXQntC) ($1 = 3.7475 ringgit) (Reporting By Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)