Kuala Lumpur Feb 17 Malaysian mobile phone network operator Maxis Bhd plans to issue a 2.45 billion ringgit ($801.05 million) sukuk to fund capital expenditure and repay some of its older debt, according to an announcement to the local stock exchange on Thursday.

Maxis said it intended to use 1.45 billion ringgit to refinance its existing loans while the rest will be spent on capital expenditure and other operational purposes.

The bond will have a tenure of 30 years, while the first issuance will a have maturity of 10 years, Maxis Said. CIMB Investment Bank Bhd, a unit of CIMB Group Holdings Bhd , is the sole principal adviser and sole lead arranger for the sukuk.

Maxis' net gearing will increase to 0.75 times from 0.63 times based on 2010 proforma audited accounts upon the issuance of the sukuk, it said. As at Sept 30, its net borrowings amounted to some 4.97 billion ringgit.

