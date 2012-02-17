BRIEF-Kinnevik launches accelerated bookbuild of shares in Rocket Internet
* Kinnevik says launches accelerated bookbuilding process by Kinnevik Internet to institutional investors of approximately 10.9 million existing shares in Rocket Internet SE
Kuala Lumpur Feb 17 Malaysian mobile phone network operator Maxis Bhd plans to issue a 2.45 billion ringgit ($801.05 million) sukuk to fund capital expenditure and repay some of its older debt, according to an announcement to the local stock exchange on Thursday.
Maxis said it intended to use 1.45 billion ringgit to refinance its existing loans while the rest will be spent on capital expenditure and other operational purposes.
The bond will have a tenure of 30 years, while the first issuance will a have maturity of 10 years, Maxis Said. CIMB Investment Bank Bhd, a unit of CIMB Group Holdings Bhd , is the sole principal adviser and sole lead arranger for the sukuk.
Maxis' net gearing will increase to 0.75 times from 0.63 times based on 2010 proforma audited accounts upon the issuance of the sukuk, it said. As at Sept 30, its net borrowings amounted to some 4.97 billion ringgit.
($1 = 3.0585 Malaysian ringgit) (Reporting By Anuradha Raghu; Editing by Ramya Venugopal)
KIEV, Feb 22 The head of Ukraine's central bank said the former owners of recently nationalised Privatbank could face a criminal investigation if an IMF-mandated audit of its multi-billion dollar loans shows they knowingly bankrupted the lender.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, February 22 (Fitch) Brazilian non-bank financial institutions' (NBFI) recent acquisitions of banks could help diversify funding, increase earnings and improve transparency, says Fitch Ratings. Deals thus far have not been of sufficient scale to have a ratings impact but could have a positive credit effect over time. Financial firm Crefisa's recent acquisition of BPN Brasil follows two other NBFI bank purchases over the p