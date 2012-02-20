By Yantoultra Ngui
| KUALA LUMPUR
KUALA LUMPUR Feb 20 Malaysian mobile
phone network operator Maxis Bhd has obtained the
approval from the Securities Commission for the proposed
issuance of a 2.45 billion Malaysian ringgit ($804.99 million)
sukuk, according to a local stock exchange filing on Monday.
Maxis said on Feb 16 it intended to use 1.45 billion ringgit
of the 30-years sukuk to refinance its existing loans while the
rest will be used for capital expenditure and other operational
purposes.
CIMB Investment Bank Bhd, a unit of CIMB Group Holdings Bhd
, is the sole principal adviser and sole lead arranger
for the sukuk.
($1 = 3.0435 Malaysian ringgits)
(Reporting By Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)