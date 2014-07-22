July 22 Max Petroleum Plc :

* Strategic review and formal sale process

* Launching a review of strategic options open to company with intention of maximising value for shareholders

* Has appointed Blackstone Group International Partners LLP as exclusive financial adviser to conduct formal sale process

* Review of strategic options may include transaction such as a merger, sale of business or a farm down or disposal of assets

* Possible additional non-cash impairment charge of up to us$113.0 million for company's pre-salt assets is also being evaluated

* Negotiations with Sberbank remain ongoing to reset technical production and reserves covenants under Sberbank $90 million credit facility