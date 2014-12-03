Dec 3 Max Petroleum Plc :

* H1 revenue rose 17 pct to $54.1 million

* Adjusted EBITDA rises 67 pct to $23.1 million for six months ended Sept. 30 from $13.8 million year earlier

* Investment by AGR Energy will strengthen group's balancesheet, increase financial resilience, enable group to fund planned post-salt capital programme

* Working closely with Sberbank on loan restructuring, seeking to agree moratorium on principal payments due in 2015 and extension of loan maturity

* Average daily production of 4,239 barrels of oil per day in six months ended Sept. 30, up 17% from year earlier

* Had to weather sudden plunge in brent crude oil prices since July, which has severely affected cash flows, impacted ability to service principal payments on sberbank loan due during 2015