Dec 3 Max Petroleum Plc :
* H1 revenue rose 17 pct to $54.1 million
* Adjusted EBITDA rises 67 pct to $23.1 million for six
months ended Sept. 30 from $13.8 million year earlier
* Investment by AGR Energy will strengthen group's
balancesheet, increase financial resilience, enable group to
fund planned post-salt capital programme
* Working closely with Sberbank on loan restructuring,
seeking to agree moratorium on principal payments due in 2015
and extension of loan maturity
* Average daily production of 4,239 barrels of oil per day
in six months ended Sept. 30, up 17% from year earlier
* Had to weather sudden plunge in brent crude oil prices
since July, which has severely affected cash flows, impacted
ability to service principal payments on sberbank loan due
during 2015
