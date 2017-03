April 23 Max Petroleum Plc

* Successful drilling results of an appraisal well in east Kyzylzhar I field

* Company is setting production casing in well and will begin testing Kzie-5 as soon as practicable

* Zhanros ZJ-30 rig will next move to drill Kzie-4 appraisal well.