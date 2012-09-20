Hundreds of Uber drivers in Qatar go on strike after price cuts
DOHA, Feb 13 Hundreds of drivers with ride-hailing service Uber in Qatar went on strike on Monday for the second time in a year to protest against fare cuts.
LONDON, Sept 20 Max Petroleum PLC : * Has completed drilling the dosnw-1 exploration well on the dossor north-west
prospect on block e * Well reached a total depth of 1,334 metres without encountering producible
hydrocarbons * Well will be plugged and abandoned
Feb 13 DuPont said on Monday it agreed to pay $670.7 million in cash to settle several lawsuits related to a chemical leak from a plant in West Virginia.
COLOMBO, Feb 13 Sri Lanka has launched a tender to develop a gas block in the Mannar Basin off its northwest coast, vacated when Cairn India pulled out of an exploration project in 2015 as oil prices plunged.