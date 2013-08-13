UPDATE 1-St. James's Place says CEO Bellamy to step down, shares lower
* To be replaced by current CFO Andrew Croft (Recasts to merge separate stories, adds detail from statement, bullet points)
Aug 13 Max Petroleum PLC : * Commenced drilling the SAGW-5 appraisal well in the Sagiz West field on block
* To be replaced by current CFO Andrew Croft (Recasts to merge separate stories, adds detail from statement, bullet points)
LONDON, Feb 28 European shares edged higher on Tuesday after encouraging earnings releases, with Meggitt leading the market up after reporting a sharp rise in profits and Ferrovial also advancing after results news.
Feb 28 British transport group Go-Ahead Group Plc said full year profits would be lower than it previously expected due in part to repeated strike action on Southern railways.