Dec 30 Max Petroleum PLC : * Pleased to announce successful drilling results of an appraisal well in Sagiz West Field * Reservoir quality is very good with porosities ranging from 15 pct to 25 pct * Setting production casing in the well and will begin testing sagw-8 as soon as practicable * Zhanros ZJ-30 rig will next move to drill the sagw-11 well in the southern portion of the field at Sagiz West * Source text for Eikon: * For more news, please click here