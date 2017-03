Jan 31 Max Petroleum PLC : * Has begun implementation of significant cost cutting initiative * Initiative recognises co's shift from exploration and development to primarily production * Initiative is expected to continue for the remainder of FY 2014 and beyond * Company intends to maintain organisational capacity to resume drilling its NUR-1 deep well * Expects to announce in early February a modest Sagiz West reserve increase as of 31 December 2013 * Source text for Eikon: * For more news, please click here