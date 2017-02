LONDON Nov 27 Max Petroleum PLC : * Intention to implement a refinancing and a comprehensive restructuring of its

debt facilities * Entered into a new senior secured $90 million credit line agreement with sb

sberbank * Following completion of restructuring, total debt will be reduced from about

$140 million to about $90 million * To cancel existing senior credit facility with macquarie bank whereby

macquarie bank will receive US$47 million