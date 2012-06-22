* Says NUR-1 well drilling delayed

* Shares fall 71 pct

June 22 Max Petroleum Plc said it was seeking additional funds to sustain exploration after drilling at an exploration well in western Kazakhstan was further delayed by a stuck drill pipe.

The Kazakhstan-focused oil producer's shares fell 71 percent to a three-year low, with about 84 million shares changing hands by 1021 GMT.

Max Petroleum, which is already facing delays at its NUR-1 exploration well, said it does not expect to reach the target depth of 7,250 metres at the well before August.

"It's almost like the perfect storm basically. You have both the funding issues and this second stuck pipe situation coming together at a very critical time," Macquarie Research analyst Mark Wilson said.

The company had expected the well, which was spudded late last year, to reach its total depth in April but pushed the date to June after drilling tools got stuck.

The company said it expects the well to cost about $43 million assuming it can resume drilling soon. The well was originally expected to cost $33 million.

Merchant Securities analyst Brendan Long reduced his rating on the stock to "sell" and said the company's financial leverage would magnify its operational challenges.

CASH CRUNCH

The company said it was exploring debt and equity financing and talking with its lenders including Macquarie Bank to complete drilling before its exploration licence for Blocks A & E expires in March next year.

"These discussions to date have been impacted by market conditions, as well as recent regulatory changes in Kazakhstan that currently prevent the company from completing a conventional equity offering," the company said.

Max Petroleum and Macquarie Bank would review the borrowing threshold on their existing credit facility and monthly amortization payments beginning in July.

"Their initial position for finding the money has to come from the debt facility in discussion with Macquarie, that's the first point of call," Wilson said.

"Without equity raising it would have to either be a farm-in by some company or a sale of all or some of the assets."

They were down 55 percent at 3.93 pence at 0855 GMT on Friday on the London Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Monika Shinghal in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian and Brenton Cordeiro)