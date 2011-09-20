(Adds details)
* Says UTS-4 well at Uytas indicated 36m potential net oil
pay
* Records significant shows of oil in Kungurian salt
Sept 20 British oil explorer Max Petroleum Plc
said it was encouraged by the drilling results at a well
in Kazakhstan, which indicated 36 metres of potential net oil
pay.
Oil pay or net pay refers to the zone of a reservoir that
contains economically producible oil.
The Kazakhstan-focused company also said it recorded
significant shows of oil and gas in the Kungurian salt near
total depth of the UTS-4 well in Uytas field.
"The oil and gas show below the salt was a pleasant surprise
we plan to evaluate further through future wells and the
development 3D seismic data we will acquire in October," the
company said in a statement.
In July, Max Petroleum forecast higher daily output for the
third quarter, as it planned to bring four new wells on stream.
The company's shares, which have gained more than a quarter
of their value over the last month, closed at 15 pence on Monday
on the London Stock Exchange, valuing the firm at about 140
million pounds.
(Reporting by Tresa Sherin Morera in Bangalore; Editing by Don
Sebastian)