* Says finds 12 metres of oil at ASK-2 well
* Says running more tests to evaluate further potential
* Shares up nearly 4 pct
Oct 21 British oil explorer Max Petroleum Plc
said it found oil at one of its wells in Kazakhstan, a
month after encouraging results at one of its other wells in the
country.
London-listed Max Petroleum's shares, which have shed more
than a quarter of their value so far this year, were trading up
nearly 4 percent at 13.5 pence by 0800 GMT on Friday.
The Kazakhstan-focused company said it found 12 metres of
net oil pay -- the zone of a reservoir that contains
economically producible oil -- at the Jurassic layer of the
ASK-2 well in the Asanketken Field, at a depth of 1,284 metres
and 1,308 metres.
Max Petroleum said it was running further tests before
drilling to a total depth of about 3,300 metres to reach the
well's Triassic reservoir, which has an unrisked mean resource
potential of 50 million barrels of oil.
Last month, the company said it was encouraged by the
drilling results at a well in Kazakhstan, which indicated 36
metres of potential net oil pay.
The explorer also said one of its prospects in the Block E
licence area in Kazakhstan was non-commercial, following
disappointing results at one of the wells at the site that
prompted it to abandon the well.
(Reporting by Anirban Sen in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni
Menon)