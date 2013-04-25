ABU DHABI, April 25 Indonesia's Mayapada Group is planning a stock market listing for its media business within three years to raise finance and improve corporate governance, its founder said.

"We plan in the coming two to three years to float the media subsidiary - television, newspaper, magazine. Our aim is not just to raise capital but to make the company transparent and have good governance," Indonesian tycoon Tahir told Reuters in an interview in Abu Dhabi.

He declined to say how much the group planned to raise through the initial public offering (IPO) in Indonesia, or what it would spend the money on.

The group already has three listed companies - a bank, a hospital and a duty-free business. It has no plans to take its property business public, said Tahir who, like many in Indonesia, uses only one name.

Tahir said the group was confident of raising 1 trillion rupiah in a rights issue around June this year for PT Bank Mayapada Internasional.

"We have a bank of investors, both institutional and individual and will be completing the rights issue around June for the bank," he said, without naming the investors. Bank Mayapada, founded in 1990, is controlled by Tahir via his group.

The rights issue will help raise the bank's capital adequacy ratio (CAR) to previous levels of 15 percent from the current 12 percent, he said. The bank's CAR had touched 16-18 percent previously but dropped due to fast growth of its assets.

Asked about a planned rights issue for the group's hotel business, Tahir said this had been postponed to the end of May following a disagreement over the terms with Goldman Sachs, which had said it would subscribe to the issue.

Tahir, also chairman of the Tahir Foundation in Indonesia, was in Abu Dhabi to partner the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and jointly commit $200 million - $100 million each - towards achieving the United Nation's Millennium Development Goals. (Editing by Mark Potter)