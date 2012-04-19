JAKARTA, April 19 Malayan Banking Berhad (Maybank) will delay the sale of a 10.7 percent stake in PT Bank Internasional Indonesia because of weak investor interest, the companies said on Thursday.

Maybank, Malaysia's biggest lender by assets, said in January it had appointed UBS to handle the sale of the stake in BII. It is required by the Indonesian capital market regulator to reduce its stake to 80 percent from 97 percent currently.

BII's CEO Dato Khairussaleh bin Ramli said it was seeking a sixth month extension from the regulator until the end of the year so that it would still be able to do the share sale.

"Our financial advisor UBS hasn't found an investor who wants to buy," said Tan Sri Dato' Megat Zaharuddin bin Megat Mohd Nor, Maybank's chairman and BII's president commissioner. (Reporting by Fathiya Dahrul; Editing by Neil Chatterjee)