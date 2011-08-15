KUALA LUMPUR Aug 15 Malaysia's largest lender Malayan Banking (Maybank) said on Thursday it has sold 2.0 billion ringgit ($666.6 million) of subordinated notes at a yield of 4.1 percent, confirming a Reuters report.

Maybank said the notes were rated AA1 by Malaysia's RAM Rating Services, and structured on a 10-year, non-callable for five, basis. The notes will mature on Aug 16, 2021.

"The subordinated notes offering was priced at 4.10 percent and had received an overwhelming response from investors resulting in oversubscription by over 2.13 times," the lender said in a filing to the stock exchange.

The issuance is part of Maybank's 3.0 billion ringgit subordinated note programme. Proceeds from the issuance will be used to fund Maybank's working capital and other corporate purposes. ($1 = 3.000 Malaysian Ringgit) (Reporting by Min Hun Fong; Editing by Niluksi Koswanage)