KUALA LUMPUR Aug 2 Malayan Banking Bhd (Maybank), Malaysia's largest bank by assets, said on Friday that Abdul Farid Alias would take over as its new president and chief executive officer, effective immediately.

Abdul Farid replaces Abdul Wahid Omar, who was appointed as Malaysia's economic planning minister in June.

