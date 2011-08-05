KUALA LUMPUR Aug 5 Malaysia's top lender Maybank sold on Thursday 2 billion ringgit ($671 million) in subordinated debt at a yield of 4.10 percent, a source with direct knowledge of the deal said.

The 10-year, non-callable 5-year issue was upsized from an earlier planned 1.5 billion ringgit and priced at the lower end of guidance, the source said on Friday.

The issue was oversubscribed by 2.125 times. The debt will be issued on August 15, said the source.

Maybank was not immediately available for comment.

IFR had reported that CIMB , Malaysia's second-largest bank, had issued 1.5 billion ringgit in subordinated debt.

The first CIMB tranche was structured as a 15-year, non-callable 10-year issue with a final size of 150 million ringgit and priced at 4.70 percent on July 29, IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication, said.

The remainder 1.35 billion ringgit tranche was structured as a 10-year, non-callable five-year issue and priced at 4.15 percent, IFR reported. ($1 = 2.981 Malaysian Ringgit) (Reporting by Liau Y-Sing; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)