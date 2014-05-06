Israel enacts law to turn Tel Aviv exchange to for-profit bourse
JERUSALEM, March 20 Israel's parliament on Monday voted to end Israeli banks' control of the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange in a reform aimed at turning it into a for-profit bourse.
KUALA LUMPUR May 6 Indonesian airline Garuda Indonesia Tbk has secured $100 million in financing from Maybank Islamic Bhd to fund its operations and expansion, the Malaysian bank said on Tuesday.
The Musyarakah-based loan, which will be Indonesia's largest bilateral Islamic financing, has a tenure of 3 years and will be issued through Maybank's Indonesian unit, PT Bank Internasional Indonesia Tbk, Maybank said in a statement.
"The partnership in financing demonstrates BII's continuous support for Garuda Indonesia as we are growing our business," said Garuda's chief executive officer Emirsyah Satar.
"We are honored that this is the first and only Islamic financing done between a bank and an airline in Indonesia", he added.
Maybank Islamic is the largest Islamic bank in Southeast Asia, and is a unit of Malaysia's Malayan Banking Bhd.
Garuda Indonesia posted a net loss of $163.9 million in its first quarter ended March, compared with a loss of $33.75 million in the same period a year earlier, as the airline continued to struggle with rising competition.
($1 = 3.2505 Malaysian ringgit) (Reporting By Anuradha Raghu; Editing by Louise Heavens)
JERUSALEM, March 20 Israel's parliament on Monday voted to end Israeli banks' control of the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange in a reform aimed at turning it into a for-profit bourse.
NEW YORK, March 20 Puerto Rico's governor proposed measures on Monday to reduce anticipated budget cuts at the University of Puerto Rico to $241 million by fiscal year 2021, from $450 million approved by the struggling U.S. territory's fiscal oversight board.
LONDON, March 20 L'Oreal's sale of British retailer The Body Shop has drawn interest from a series of private equity investors who are lining up indicative bids ahead of a mid-April deadline, sources familiar with the matter said on Monday.