KUALA LUMPUR Nov 14 Malaysia's Malayan Banking Bhd said on Monday that its Q1 net profit was at 1.28 billion ringgit ($409.4 million) versus 1.03 billion ringgit.

The company on 11 July this year had announced a change in its financial year end, from June 30 to Dec 31. The first new financial year would end on Dec 31 2011 with a shorter 6-month period from July 1 2011 to 31 Dec 2011.

($1 = 3.142 Malaysian Ringgit) (Reporting by Razak Ahmad; Editing by Fong Min Hun)