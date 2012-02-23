BRIEF-Bahrain's Securities and Investment FY profit falls
* FY consol net profit 2.3 nln dinars versus 2.8 million dinars year ago
KUALA LUMPUR Feb 23Malaysia's Malayan Banking Bhd (Maybank) said on Thursday that its Q2 ended Dec 31 net profit rose 15.2 percent to 1.296 billion ringgit ($428.29 million) from 1.125 billion ringgit the same quarter a year ago.
Maybank on July 11 last year announced a change in its financial year end to Dec 31 from June 30. The first new financial year would end on Dec 31, 2011 with a shorter 6-month period. ($1 = 3.0260 Malaysian ringgit) (Reporting By Niluksi Koswanage)
* Board recommends cash dividend of 5 percent for year 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Signs renewable agreement to raise amount to 50 million dinars for acquisition of Al Mulla International Finance co's investment portfolios Source:(http://bit.ly/2kVcubr) Further company coverage: