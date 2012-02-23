KUALA LUMPUR Feb 23Malaysia's Malayan Banking Bhd (Maybank) said on Thursday that its Q2 ended Dec 31 net profit rose 15.2 percent to 1.296 billion ringgit ($428.29 million) from 1.125 billion ringgit the same quarter a year ago.

Maybank on July 11 last year announced a change in its financial year end to Dec 31 from June 30. The first new financial year would end on Dec 31, 2011 with a shorter 6-month period. ($1 = 3.0260 Malaysian ringgit) (Reporting By Niluksi Koswanage)